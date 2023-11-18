The Indiana State Sycamores (1-2) play the Wright State Raiders (1-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Wright State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Wright State vs. Indiana State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Raiders scored only 1.3 fewer points per game last year (66.1) than the Sycamores gave up (67.4).

Wright State went 2-0 last season when giving up fewer than 64.5 points.

Last year, the Sycamores scored 64.5 points per game, 13.1 fewer points than the 77.6 the Raiders allowed.

When Indiana State scored more than 77.6 points last season, it went 3-0.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wright State Schedule