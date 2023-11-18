The Xavier Musketeers (1-0) face the Washington Huskies (2-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. The game will begin at TBA ET and be available via ESPN2.

Xavier vs. Washington Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: TBA ET

TBA ET TV: ESPN2

Xavier Top Players (2022-23)

Jack Nunge: 14.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Colby Jones: 15.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Souley Boum: 16.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Adam Kunkel: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Zach Freemantle: 15.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Washington Top Players (2022-23)

Keion Brooks Jr.: 17.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

17.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Braxton Meah: 8.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK

8.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK Keyon Menifield: 10.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Cole Bajema: 8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jamal Bey: 6.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Xavier vs. Washington Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Washington Rank Washington AVG Xavier AVG Xavier Rank 241st 69.2 Points Scored 80.9 10th 184th 70.3 Points Allowed 74.1 292nd 229th 31.1 Rebounds 34.8 35th 266th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 8.8 155th 274th 6.5 3pt Made 7.4 182nd 304th 11.5 Assists 19.1 1st 316th 13.4 Turnovers 12.2 217th

