The Washington Huskies (2-1) host the Xavier Musketeers (2-1) at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at TBA ET on ESPN2. There is no line set for the matchup.

Xavier vs. Washington Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: TBA ET

TBA ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Musketeers Betting Records & Stats

Xavier and its opponent combined to go over the point total 21 out of 33 times last season.

Against the spread, the Musketeers were 17-16-0 last year.

Washington's .571 ATS win percentage (16-12-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Xavier's .515 mark (17-16-0 ATS Record).

Xavier vs. Washington Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Washington 69.2 150.1 70.3 144.4 138.3 Xavier 80.9 150.1 74.1 144.4 151.9

Additional Xavier Insights & Trends

The Musketeers put up an average of 80.9 points per game last year, 10.6 more points than the 70.3 the Huskies allowed.

Xavier put together a 14-8 ATS record and a 23-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 70.3 points.

Xavier vs. Washington Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Washington 16-12-0 16-12-0 Xavier 17-16-0 21-12-0

Xavier vs. Washington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Washington Xavier 12-6 Home Record 15-2 2-9 Away Record 7-4 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 72.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 64.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.5 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 12-3-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

