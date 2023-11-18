The Xavier Musketeers (2-1) face the Washington Huskies (2-1) at TBA ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Xavier vs. Washington Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at TBA ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: ESPN
Xavier Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Musketeers had a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 7.6% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Huskies' opponents made.
  • In games Xavier shot better than 41.6% from the field, it went 23-6 overall.
  • The Huskies ranked 229th in rebounding in college basketball. The Musketeers finished 35th.
  • Last year, the 80.9 points per game the Musketeers recorded were 10.6 more points than the Huskies allowed (70.3).
  • Xavier had a 23-3 record last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home last season, Xavier averaged 3.1 more points per game (83.6) than it did in away games (80.5).
  • In 2022-23, the Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 77.1.
  • Xavier sunk 7.2 threes per game with a 38.0% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (8.1, 40.5%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Robert Morris W 77-63 Cintas Center
11/10/2023 Jacksonville W 79-56 Cintas Center
11/13/2023 @ Purdue L 83-71 Mackey Arena
11/18/2023 Washington - T-Mobile Arena
11/24/2023 Bryant - Cintas Center
11/27/2023 Oakland - Cintas Center

