How to Watch Xavier vs. Washington on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Xavier Musketeers (2-1) face the Washington Huskies (2-1) at TBA ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Xavier vs. Washington Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at TBA ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Xavier Stats Insights
- Last season, the Musketeers had a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 7.6% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Huskies' opponents made.
- In games Xavier shot better than 41.6% from the field, it went 23-6 overall.
- The Huskies ranked 229th in rebounding in college basketball. The Musketeers finished 35th.
- Last year, the 80.9 points per game the Musketeers recorded were 10.6 more points than the Huskies allowed (70.3).
- Xavier had a 23-3 record last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Xavier Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last season, Xavier averaged 3.1 more points per game (83.6) than it did in away games (80.5).
- In 2022-23, the Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 77.1.
- Xavier sunk 7.2 threes per game with a 38.0% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (8.1, 40.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 77-63
|Cintas Center
|11/10/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 79-56
|Cintas Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Purdue
|L 83-71
|Mackey Arena
|11/18/2023
|Washington
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/24/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Cintas Center
|11/27/2023
|Oakland
|-
|Cintas Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.