The Xavier Musketeers (2-1) face the Washington Huskies (2-1) at TBA ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Xavier vs. Washington Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at TBA ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at TBA ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN

Xavier Stats Insights

Last season, the Musketeers had a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 7.6% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Huskies' opponents made.

In games Xavier shot better than 41.6% from the field, it went 23-6 overall.

The Huskies ranked 229th in rebounding in college basketball. The Musketeers finished 35th.

Last year, the 80.9 points per game the Musketeers recorded were 10.6 more points than the Huskies allowed (70.3).

Xavier had a 23-3 record last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last season, Xavier averaged 3.1 more points per game (83.6) than it did in away games (80.5).

In 2022-23, the Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 77.1.

Xavier sunk 7.2 threes per game with a 38.0% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (8.1, 40.5%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule