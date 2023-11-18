Saturday's contest that pits the Xavier Musketeers (2-1) against the Washington Huskies (2-1) at T-Mobile Arena has a projected final score of 75-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Xavier, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at TBA on November 18.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Xavier vs. Washington Game Info & Odds

Xavier vs. Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 75, Washington 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Washington

Computer Predicted Spread: Xavier (-3.9)

Xavier (-3.9) Computer Predicted Total: 146.3

Xavier Performance Insights

Xavier owned a top-25 offense last season, ranking 10th-best in college basketball with 80.9 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 292nd with 74.1 points allowed per contest.

The Musketeers grabbed 34.8 rebounds per game (35th-ranked in college basketball). They ceded 29.3 rebounds per contest (65th-ranked).

Xavier racked up assists last year, ranking best in the nation with 19.1 per contest.

The Musketeers ranked 217th in college basketball with 12.2 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 238th with 11.3 forced turnovers per contest.

The Musketeers drained 7.4 treys per game last year (182nd-ranked in college basketball), and they owned a 39.0% three-point percentage (fourth-best).

Last year Xavier gave up 7.4 threes per game (204th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 35.8% (303rd-ranked) from three-point land.

Last season Xavier took 68.8% two-pointers, accounting for 75.3% of the team's buckets. It shot 31.2% from three-point land (24.7% of the team's baskets).

