The Murray State Racers (2-8) hit the road for an MVFC battle against the Youngstown State Penguins (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Roy Stewart Stadium.

With 290.3 yards of total offense per game (19th-worst) and 435.1 yards allowed per game on defense (15th-worst), Murray State has been playing poorly on both sides of the ball this year. Youngstown State's offense has been excelling, racking up 31.4 points per contest (25th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 64th by allowing 26.1 points per game.

Youngstown State vs. Murray State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Murray, Kentucky

Murray, Kentucky Venue: Roy Stewart Stadium

Youngstown State vs. Murray State Key Statistics

Youngstown State Murray State 407 (28th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 290.3 (107th) 353.6 (66th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 435.1 (114th) 163.9 (34th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122.7 (88th) 243.1 (29th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.6 (97th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (124th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Youngstown State Stats Leaders

Mitch Davidson has thrown for 2,329 yards (232.9 per game) while completing 69.4% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Tyshon King is his team's leading rusher with 137 carries for 742 yards, or 74.2 per game. He's found paydirt nine times on the ground, as well.

Dra Rushton has run for 485 yards across 117 attempts, scoring seven touchdowns.

Bryce Oliver leads his squad with 685 receiving yards on 45 receptions with five touchdowns.

Max Tomczak has totaled 485 receiving yards (48.5 yards per game) and one touchdown on 40 receptions.

C.J. Charleston's 29 catches (on 27 targets) have netted him 481 yards (48.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Murray State Stats Leaders

DJ Williams has racked up 1,523 yards (152.3 ypg) on 144-of-250 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 167 rushing yards (16.7 ypg) on 86 carries.

The team's top rusher, Jawaun Northington, has carried the ball 76 times for 333 yards (33.3 per game), scoring two times.

This season, Cortezz Jones has carried the ball 71 times for 323 yards (32.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Cole Rusk's team-high 413 yards as a receiver have come on 35 catches (out of 31 targets) with five touchdowns.

Michael Fox has put together a 317-yard season so far, reeling in 26 passes on 20 targets.

Taylor Shields has been the target of 23 passes and racked up 25 catches for 279 yards, an average of 27.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone five times through the air this season.

