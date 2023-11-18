Will Zachary Werenski Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 18?
Will Zachary Werenski light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Zachary Werenski score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Werenski stats and insights
- In one of 15 games this season, Werenski scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has attempted two shots in one game against the Capitals this season, but has not scored.
- Werenski has no points on the power play.
- He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 2.6% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Capitals defensive stats
- On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 37 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Werenski recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|25:40
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|24:05
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|24:23
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|25:50
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|23:54
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|24:03
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|25:23
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|25:34
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|21:41
|Away
|L 5-3
|10/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|24:24
|Home
|L 2-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.