The Akron Zips (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Florida International Panthers (1-3) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Akron vs. Florida International matchup.

Akron vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Akron vs. Florida International Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Akron Moneyline Florida International Moneyline BetMGM Akron (-8.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Akron (-8.5) 145.5 -420 +310 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Akron vs. Florida International Betting Trends (2022-23)

Akron compiled an 11-17-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 14 Zips games went over the point total.

Florida International won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 10 times.

The Panthers and their opponents combined to go over the point total 14 out of 25 times last season.

