Sunday's game between the Florida International Panthers (1-3) and Akron Zips (3-0) going head to head at John Gray Gymnasium has a projected final score of 78-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Florida International, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET on November 19.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Akron vs. Florida International Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: George Town, Cayman Islands

George Town, Cayman Islands Venue: John Gray Gymnasium

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Akron vs. Florida International Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida International 78, Akron 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Akron vs. Florida International

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida International (-7.7)

Florida International (-7.7) Computer Predicted Total: 147.6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Akron Performance Insights

Akron was 109th in the nation in points scored (74.6 per game) and 79th in points conceded (66.9) last year.

Last year, the Zips were 147th in the nation in rebounds (32.2 per game) and 43rd in rebounds allowed (28.7).

With 13.4 assists per game last year, Akron was 150th in the nation.

The Zips made 9.1 3-pointers per game and shot 35.5% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 30th and 98th, respectively, in the nation.

Defensively, Akron was 140th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.9 last season. It was 219th in 3-point percentage allowed at 34.2%.

The Zips took 44.5% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 35.5% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, they attempted 55.5% of their shots, with 64.5% of their makes coming from there.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.