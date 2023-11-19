Akron vs. Florida International: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The Akron Zips (3-0) and the Florida International Panthers (1-3) play in a matchup with no set line at John Gray Gymnasium on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Akron vs. Florida International Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: George Town, Cayman Islands
- Venue: John Gray Gymnasium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Akron Betting Records & Stats
- Akron won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.
- Akron covered less often than Florida International last season, tallying an ATS record of 11-17-0, compared to the 15-10-0 record of the Panthers.
Akron vs. Florida International Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Akron
|74.6
|147.7
|66.9
|142
|138.7
|Florida International
|73.1
|147.7
|75.1
|142
|144.5
Additional Akron Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Zips averaged 74.6 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 75.1 the Panthers gave up.
- When Akron totaled more than 75.1 points last season, it went 7-5 against the spread and 13-2 overall.
Akron vs. Florida International Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Akron
|11-17-0
|14-14-0
|Florida International
|15-10-0
|14-11-0
Akron vs. Florida International Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Akron
|Florida International
|15-1
|Home Record
|11-7
|5-6
|Away Record
|3-10
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-5-0
|3-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-4-0
|79.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.1
|69.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.0
|9-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-6-0
|3-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-5-0
