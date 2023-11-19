The Akron Zips (3-0) and the Florida International Panthers (1-3) play in a matchup with no set line at John Gray Gymnasium on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Akron vs. Florida International Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: George Town, Cayman Islands

George Town, Cayman Islands Venue: John Gray Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Akron Betting Records & Stats

Akron won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Akron covered less often than Florida International last season, tallying an ATS record of 11-17-0, compared to the 15-10-0 record of the Panthers.

Akron vs. Florida International Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Akron 74.6 147.7 66.9 142 138.7 Florida International 73.1 147.7 75.1 142 144.5

Additional Akron Insights & Trends

Last year, the Zips averaged 74.6 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 75.1 the Panthers gave up.

When Akron totaled more than 75.1 points last season, it went 7-5 against the spread and 13-2 overall.

Akron vs. Florida International Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Akron 11-17-0 14-14-0 Florida International 15-10-0 14-11-0

Akron vs. Florida International Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Akron Florida International 15-1 Home Record 11-7 5-6 Away Record 3-10 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.1 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.0 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

