The Denver Nuggets (9-3), on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET, aim to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Cleveland Cavaliers (6-6).

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Nuggets matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and ALT

BSOH and ALT Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have a +85 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.1 points per game. They're putting up 114.1 points per game to rank 12th in the league and are giving up 107 per outing to rank sixth in the NBA.

The Cavaliers put up 110.3 points per game (23rd in league) while giving up 111.2 per outing (10th in NBA). They have a -10 scoring differential.

The two teams average 224.4 points per game combined, 7.9 more points than this game's total.

These two teams give up 218.2 points per game combined, 1.7 more points than the total for this matchup.

Denver is 5-7-0 ATS this season.

Cleveland has put together a 4-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

Cavaliers and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +2500 +1200 - Nuggets +475 +225 -

