The Denver Nuggets (9-3) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (6-6) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 216.5 for the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -2.5 216.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland has combined with its opponent to score more than 216.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.

Cleveland's games this year have had a 221.5-point total on average, five more points than this matchup's over/under.

Cleveland has a 4-8-0 record against the spread this year.

The Cavaliers have been underdogs in five games this season and have come away with the win two times (40%) in those contests.

This season, Cleveland has won two of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cleveland has a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cavaliers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 216.5 % of Games Over 216.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 7 58.3% 114.1 224.4 107 218.2 224.1 Cavaliers 7 58.3% 110.3 224.4 111.2 218.2 221.3

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

Against the spread, Cleveland has had better results on the road (3-4-0) than at home (1-4-0).

The Cavaliers' 110.3 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 107 the Nuggets give up.

Cleveland is 3-6 against the spread and 5-4 overall when it scores more than 107 points.

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 4-8 2-1 6-6 Nuggets 5-7 5-6 3-9

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Cavaliers Nuggets 110.3 Points Scored (PG) 114.1 22 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 3-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-0 5-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-0 111.2 Points Allowed (PG) 107 10 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 4-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-6 6-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-2

