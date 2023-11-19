The Cleveland Cavaliers (6-6) are monitoring four players on the injury report, including Donovan Mitchell, heading into their Sunday, November 19 matchup with the Denver Nuggets (9-3) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, which tips at 6:00 PM ET.

The Cavaliers enter this game after a 108-100 win over the Pistons on Friday. Darius Garland recorded 28 points, three rebounds and three assists for the Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Donovan Mitchell SG Out Hamstring 35.0 6.5 5.5 Ricky Rubio PG Out Personal Ty Jerome SG Out Ankle 2.0 0.5 1.5 Isaac Okoro SG Out Knee 13.0 6.0 3.0

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Jamal Murray: Out (Hamstring), Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee)

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and ALT

