Sunday's contest features the Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0) and the Northern Kentucky Norse (1-2) matching up at Fifth Third Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 81-61 win for heavily favored Cincinnati according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 19.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Cincinnati vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Cincinnati vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 81, Northern Kentucky 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Cincinnati vs. Northern Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Cincinnati (-20.0)

Cincinnati (-20.0) Computer Predicted Total: 141.4

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cincinnati Performance Insights

Cincinnati was 53rd in the nation in points scored (77.1 per game) and 150th in points allowed (69.3) last year.

The Bearcats collected 34.3 rebounds per game and conceded 31.3 boards last season, ranking 44th and 185th, respectively, in college basketball.

Last season Cincinnati was ranked 29th in the country in assists with 15.5 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Bearcats were 49th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (8.7) last year. They were 122nd in 3-point percentage at 35.1%.

Last season, Cincinnati was 23rd-best in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (5.8 per game) and 46th in defensive 3-point percentage (31.2%).

Cincinnati attempted 39.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 30.7% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it took 60.8% of its shots, with 69.3% of its makes coming from there.

