Sunday's game that pits the Toledo Rockets (1-1) versus the Cincinnati Bearcats (1-1) at Savage Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-67 in favor of Toledo. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 19.

In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Bearcats claimed an 81-62 victory against Lindenwood (MO).

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Cincinnati vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cincinnati vs. Toledo Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 70, Cincinnati 67

Other Big 12 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cincinnati Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bearcats' -125 scoring differential last season (outscored by 4.2 points per game) was a result of scoring 59.8 points per game (281st in college basketball) while giving up 64.0 per outing (175th in college basketball).

In conference action, Cincinnati scored fewer points (50.0 per game) than it did overall (59.8) in 2022-23.

At home, the Bearcats put up 61.6 points per game last season, 3.7 more than they averaged away (57.9).

In 2022-23, Cincinnati allowed 5.0 more points per game at home (67.1) than away (62.1).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.