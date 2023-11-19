After three rounds of play at the 2023 CME Group Tour Championship, Amy Yang leads (-21). Watch the fourth round unfold from Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

How to Watch the 2023 CME Group Tour Championship

Start Time: 8:47 AM ET

8:47 AM ET Venue: Tiburon Golf Club

Tiburon Golf Club Location: Naples, Florida

Naples, Florida Par/Distance: Par 72/6,556 yards

Par 72/6,556 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Sunday TV: NBC

CME Group Tour Championship Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Amy Yang 1st -21 68-63-64 Nasa Hataoka 1st -21 63-67-65 Alison Lee 3rd -18 66-64-68 Xiyu Lin 4th -17 67-66-66 Minjee Lee 5th -16 64-67-69

CME Group Tour Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 10:35 AM ET Hole 10 Andrea Lee (+1/57th), Elizabeth Szokol (+2/58th) 10:23 AM ET Hole 10 Maja Stark (-2/54th), Perrine Delacour (E/56th) 10:11 AM ET Hole 10 Aditi Ashook (-3/51st), Megan Khang (-3/51st), Stephanie Kyriacou (-2/54th) 9:59 AM ET Hole 10 Linn Grant (-4/48th), Allisen Corpuz (-4/48th), Chanettee Wannasaen (-3/51st) 9:47 AM ET Hole 10 Pajaree Anannarukarn (-5/41st), Ashleigh Buhai (-5/41st), Sarah Kemp (-4/48th) 9:35 AM ET Hole 10 Esther Henseleit (-5/41st), Jenny Shin (-5/41st), Hae-Ran Ryu (-5/41st) 9:23 AM ET Hole 10 Leona Maguire (-6/39th), Pie-Yun Chien (-5/41st), Danielle Kang (-5/41st) 9:11 AM ET Hole 10 Celine Boutier (-7/35th), Bianca Pagdanganan (-7/35th), Alexa Pano (-6/39th) 8:59 AM ET Hole 10 Maria Gabriela Lopez (-8/29th), Sei-young Kim (-7/35th), Angel Yin (-7/35th) 8:47 AM ET Hole 10 Linnea Strom (-8/29th), Jennifer Kupcho (-8/29th), Madelene Sagstrom (-8/29th)

