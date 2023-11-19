Sunday's contest that pits the Houston Cougars (5-0) versus the Dayton Flyers (3-1) at TD Arena has a projected final score of 71-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Houston, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on November 19.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Dayton vs. Houston Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Dayton vs. Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 71, Dayton 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Dayton vs. Houston

Computer Predicted Spread: Houston (-9.5)

Houston (-9.5) Computer Predicted Total: 132.1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Dayton Performance Insights

Dayton was led by its defense last season, as it ranked ninth-best in the country by giving up only 61.0 points per game. It ranked 259th in college basketball in points scored (68.6 per contest).

The Flyers ranked 20th-best in the country by allowing only 27.8 rebounds per game. They ranked 101st in college basketball by grabbing 33.0 rebounds per contest.

Last year Dayton ranked 40th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 15.2 per game.

The Flyers ranked 13th-worst in college basketball with 9.5 forced turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they averaged 11.5 turnovers per game (142nd-ranked in college basketball).

Last year the Flyers drained 6.6 treys per game (266th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 33.8% (199th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Dayton gave up 6.5 treys per game last season (82nd-ranked in college basketball), and it allowed a 29.3% three-point percentage (eighth-best).

Dayton took 62.7% two-pointers and 37.3% three-pointers last season. Of the team's baskets, 73% were two-pointers and 27% were three-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.