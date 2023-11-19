The Missouri State Bears (2-1) face the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-1) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kent State vs. Missouri State matchup.

Kent State vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kent State vs. Missouri State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kent State Moneyline Missouri State Moneyline BetMGM Kent State (-4.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kent State (-3.5) 142.5 -172 +142 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kent State vs. Missouri State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Kent State put together a 20-11-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 12 Golden Flashes games last season went over the point total.

Missouri State went 14-15-0 ATS last year.

Last year, 10 of the Bears' games hit the over.

