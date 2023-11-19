The Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-3) will visit the Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-2) after dropping three consecutive road games. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Illinois matchup.

Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami (OH) Moneyline Eastern Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Miami (OH) (-7.5) 139.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Miami (OH) (-7.5) 139.5 -355 +270 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Illinois Betting Trends (2022-23)

Miami (OH) covered 13 times in 26 games with a spread last season.

Last season, 11 RedHawks games went over the point total.

Eastern Illinois compiled a 12-15-0 ATS record last year.

In Panthers games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times.

