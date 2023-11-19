Sunday's game at Millett Hall has the Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-2) matching up with the Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-3) at 1:00 PM ET (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 72-58 victory as our model heavily favors Miami (OH).

Based on our computer prediction, Miami (OH) is projected to cover the point spread (7.5) versus Eastern Illinois. The two teams are expected to come in below the 139.5 total.

Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Oxford, Ohio Venue: Millett Hall

Millett Hall Line: Miami (OH) -7.5

Miami (OH) -7.5 Point Total: 139.5

Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (OH) 72, Eastern Illinois 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Illinois

Pick ATS: Miami (OH) (-7.5)



Miami (OH) (-7.5) Pick OU: Under (139.5)



Miami (OH) Performance Insights

Miami (OH) put up 73.7 points per game and gave up 74.5 last year, making them 129th in college basketball offensively and 303rd on defense.

The RedHawks were 322nd in college basketball in rebounds per game (28.8) and 206th in rebounds allowed (31.6) last year.

Miami (OH) was 117th in the nation in assists (13.8 per game) last season.

Beyond the arc, the RedHawks were 125th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (7.8) last season. They were 183rd in 3-point percentage at 34%.

Defensively, Miami (OH) was 177th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.2 last season. It was 235th in 3-point percentage allowed at 34.5%.

Miami (OH) attempted 59.5% of its shots from inside the arc, and 40.5% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 69.9% of Miami (OH)'s baskets were 2-pointers, and 30.1% were 3-pointers.

