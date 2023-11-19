Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Illinois November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) meet the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Miami (OH) Top Players (2022-23)
- Mekhi Lairy: 17.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Anderson Mirambeaux: 14.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Morgan Safford: 15.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ryan Mabrey: 8.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Julian Lewis: 5.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Eastern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)
- Kinyon Hodges: 14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Yaakema Rose Jr.: 9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sincere Malone: 6.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Caleb Donaldson: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nick Ellington: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Miami (OH) Rank
|Miami (OH) AVG
|Eastern Illinois AVG
|Eastern Illinois Rank
|129th
|73.7
|Points Scored
|68.8
|252nd
|303rd
|74.5
|Points Allowed
|72.1
|240th
|322nd
|28.8
|Rebounds
|30.9
|238th
|256th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|125th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|5.2
|344th
|117th
|13.8
|Assists
|14.5
|75th
|291st
|13
|Turnovers
|12.9
|283rd
