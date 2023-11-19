The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) meet the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Illinois Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Miami (OH) Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miami (OH) Top Players (2022-23)

  • Mekhi Lairy: 17.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Anderson Mirambeaux: 14.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Morgan Safford: 15.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ryan Mabrey: 8.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Julian Lewis: 5.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Eastern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kinyon Hodges: 14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Yaakema Rose Jr.: 9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Sincere Malone: 6.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Caleb Donaldson: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Nick Ellington: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Miami (OH) Rank Miami (OH) AVG Eastern Illinois AVG Eastern Illinois Rank
129th 73.7 Points Scored 68.8 252nd
303rd 74.5 Points Allowed 72.1 240th
322nd 28.8 Rebounds 30.9 238th
256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st
125th 7.8 3pt Made 5.2 344th
117th 13.8 Assists 14.5 75th
291st 13 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.