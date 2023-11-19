The Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-3) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-2) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The point total is 139.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Venue: Millett Hall

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Miami (OH) -7.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami (OH) Betting Records & Stats

Miami (OH) and its opponents went over 139.5 combined points in 18 of 26 games last season.

The average number of points in Miami (OH)'s matchups last season was 148.2, which is 8.7 more points than the over/under for this game.

Miami (OH) covered 13 times in 26 chances against the spread last season.

Miami (OH) covered more often than Eastern Illinois last season, recording an ATS record of 13-13-0, as opposed to the 12-15-0 mark of the Panthers.

Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Illinois Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 139.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 139.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Miami (OH) 18 69.2% 73.7 142.5 74.5 146.6 149.0 Eastern Illinois 16 59.3% 68.8 142.5 72.1 146.6 138.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Miami (OH) Insights & Trends

Last year, the 73.7 points per game the RedHawks put up were just 1.6 more points than the Panthers allowed (72.1).

Miami (OH) had an 8-3 record against the spread and a 10-6 record overall last season when putting up more than 72.1 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Illinois Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Miami (OH) 13-13-0 0-0 11-15-0 Eastern Illinois 12-15-0 7-6 16-11-0

Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Miami (OH) Eastern Illinois 9-9 Home Record 6-9 3-9 Away Record 3-12 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 78.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.7 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.7 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.