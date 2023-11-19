Northern Kentucky vs. Cincinnati Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - November 19
Sunday's game at Fifth Third Arena has the Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0) squaring off against the Northern Kentucky Norse (1-2) at 2:00 PM ET (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 81-61 victory as our model heavily favors Cincinnati.
There is no line set for the matchup.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Northern Kentucky vs. Cincinnati Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Fifth Third Arena
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Northern Kentucky vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cincinnati 81, Northern Kentucky 61
Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Kentucky vs. Cincinnati
- Computer Predicted Spread: Cincinnati (-20.0)
- Computer Predicted Total: 141.4
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Northern Kentucky Performance Insights
- On offense, Northern Kentucky posted 67.8 points per game (276th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It surrendered 63.5 points per contest at the other end of the court (27th-ranked).
- The Norse pulled down 30.4 boards per game (262nd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 30.5 rebounds per contest (135th-ranked).
- Last year Northern Kentucky ranked 150th in college basketball in assists, putting up 13.4 per game.
- The Norse committed 10.6 turnovers per game (51st-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 14.5 turnovers per contest (35th-ranked).
- The Norse drained 8.1 treys per game (92nd-ranked in college basketball). They had a 34.2% shooting percentage (174th-ranked) from beyond the arc.
- Northern Kentucky gave up 7.3 three-pointers per game (196th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 36.2% (317th-ranked) from three-point land.
- Of the shots taken by Northern Kentucky last year, 58.6% of them were two-pointers (66.7% of the team's made baskets) and 41.4% were from beyond the arc (33.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.