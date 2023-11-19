Northern Kentucky vs. Cincinnati November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0) will play the Northern Kentucky Norse (0-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Northern Kentucky vs. Cincinnati Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northern Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)
- Marques Warrick: 18.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sam Vinson: 11.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chris Brandon: 6.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Xavier Rhodes: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Trey Robinson: 7.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Cincinnati Top Players (2022-23)
- Landers Nolley II: 16.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- David Dejulius: 14.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Viktor Lakhin: 11.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Mika Adams-Woods: 9.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jeremiah Davenport: 9.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Northern Kentucky vs. Cincinnati Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Cincinnati Rank
|Cincinnati AVG
|Northern Kentucky AVG
|Northern Kentucky Rank
|53rd
|77.1
|Points Scored
|67.8
|276th
|150th
|69.3
|Points Allowed
|63.5
|27th
|44th
|34.3
|Rebounds
|30.4
|262nd
|76th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|48th
|49th
|8.7
|3pt Made
|8.1
|92nd
|29th
|15.5
|Assists
|13.4
|150th
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|10.6
|51st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.