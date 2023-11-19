The Western Michigan Broncos (0-3) will try to turn around a three-game losing skid when visiting the Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Value City Arena. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on BTN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. Western Michigan matchup.

Ohio State vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Ohio State vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Western Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Ohio State (-22.5) 141.5 - - FanDuel Ohio State (-21.5) 140.5 -7000 +2000

Ohio State vs. Western Michigan Betting Trends (2022-23)

Ohio State went 13-18-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 16 Buckeyes games went over the point total.

Western Michigan put together a 9-18-0 record against the spread last season.

Broncos games went over the point total 14 out of 27 times last year.

Ohio State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Ohio State is 38th in the country. It is way below that, 49th, according to computer rankings.

Ohio State has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

