On Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Indiana Pacers (7-4) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Orlando Magic (7-5). It airs at 5:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSFL.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pacers vs. Magic matchup in this article.

Pacers vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSFL

BSIN and BSFL Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers vs Magic Additional Info

Pacers vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Pacers have a +35 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.1 points per game. They're putting up 126.5 points per game to rank first in the league and are allowing 123.4 per contest to rank 29th in the NBA.

The Magic have a +24 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.0 points per game. They're putting up 107.8 points per game, 28th in the league, and are giving up 105.8 per outing to rank third in the NBA.

These two teams rack up a combined 234.3 points per game, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams surrender 229.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Indiana is 7-4-0 ATS this season.

Orlando has covered nine times in 12 games with a spread this year.

Pacers and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +20000 +6600 - Magic +40000 +15000 -

