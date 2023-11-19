Sunday's game between the Toledo Rockets (1-1) and the Cincinnati Bearcats (1-1) at Savage Arena should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-67, with Toledo taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Rockets fell in their most recent matchup 91-70 against Gonzaga on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Toledo vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Toledo vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 70, Cincinnati 67

Other MAC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Toledo Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Rockets put up 73 points per game (47th in college basketball) last season while allowing 63.7 per contest (163rd in college basketball). They had a +317 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game.

On offense, Toledo posted 74.9 points per game last year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (73 points per game) was 1.9 PPG lower.

The Rockets averaged 74.9 points per game in home games last year. In road games, they averaged 71.1 points per contest.

Toledo gave up 59.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 67.5 on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.