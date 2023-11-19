UConn vs. Indiana: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the No. 5 UConn Huskies (3-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023 as 12.5-point underdogs. The Huskies have also won three games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 144.5.
UConn vs. Indiana Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Where: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UConn
|-12.5
|144.5
UConn vs Indiana Betting Records & Stats
- Against the spread, the Huskies were 24-9-0 last year.
- Indiana went 16-14-0 ATS last season.
UConn vs. Indiana Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 144.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 144.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UConn
|15
|45.5%
|78.6
|153.3
|64.1
|132.8
|143.0
|Indiana
|18
|60%
|74.7
|153.3
|68.7
|132.8
|142.4
Additional UConn vs Indiana Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 78.6 points per game the Huskies scored were 9.9 more points than the Hoosiers allowed (68.7).
- When UConn totaled more than 68.7 points last season, it went 16-6 against the spread and 21-4 overall.
- The Hoosiers scored an average of 74.7 points per game last year, 10.6 more points than the 64.1 the Huskies gave up to opponents.
- Indiana went 12-9 against the spread and 18-6 overall when it scored more than 64.1 points last season.
UConn vs. Indiana Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UConn
|24-9-0
|6-4
|20-13-0
|Indiana
|16-14-0
|0-0
|18-12-0
UConn vs. Indiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UConn
|Indiana
|15-2
|Home Record
|15-2
|5-5
|Away Record
|5-7
|10-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-5-0
|3-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-6-0
|83.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.1
|70.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.5
|11-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-4-0
|3-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-5-0
