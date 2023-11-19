Sunday's contest between the Xavier Musketeers (2-2) and the Saint Mary's Gaels (2-2) at T-Mobile Arena has a projected final score of 70-65 based on our computer prediction, with Xavier securing the victory. Game time is at 7:30 PM on November 19.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Xavier vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Xavier vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 70, Saint Mary's (CA) 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Computer Predicted Spread: Xavier (-5.7)

Xavier (-5.7) Computer Predicted Total: 135.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xavier Performance Insights

Xavier was carried by its offense last year, as it ranked 10th-best in the nation by scoring 80.9 points per game. It ranked 292nd in college basketball in points allowed (74.1 per contest).

With 34.8 rebounds per game, the Musketeers were 35th in college basketball. They gave up 29.3 rebounds per contest, which ranked 65th in college basketball.

Xavier was one of the top teams in college basketball in terms of assists, as it averaged 19.1 per game (best in college basketball).

The Musketeers committed 12.2 turnovers per game (217th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 11.3 turnovers per contest (238th-ranked).

With a 39.0% three-point percentage last season, the Musketeers ranked fourth-best in the nation. They ranked 182nd in college basketball by draining 7.4 three-pointers per contest.

Xavier was 204th in the country with 7.4 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 303rd with a 35.8% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Xavier attempted 42 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 68.8% of the shots it attempted (and 75.3% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 19.0 threes per contest, which were 31.2% of its shots (and 24.7% of the team's buckets).

