The Xavier Musketeers (2-2) will play the Saint Mary's Gaels (2-2) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Xavier vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information

Xavier Top Players (2022-23)

Jack Nunge: 14.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Colby Jones: 15.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Souley Boum: 16.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Adam Kunkel: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Zach Freemantle: 15.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Saint Mary's (CA) Top Players (2022-23)

Logan Johnson: 14.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Mitchell Saxen: 11.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

11.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Alex Ducas: 12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Kyle Bowen: 5.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

5.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Aidan Mahaney: 13.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Xavier vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Mary's (CA) Rank Saint Mary's (CA) AVG Xavier AVG Xavier Rank 198th 70.7 Points Scored 80.9 10th 5th 60.1 Points Allowed 74.1 292nd 147th 32.2 Rebounds 34.8 35th 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 8.8 155th 166th 7.5 3pt Made 7.4 182nd 221st 12.5 Assists 19.1 1st 15th 9.5 Turnovers 12.2 217th

