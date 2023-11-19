Sunday's contest between the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-0) and Youngstown State Penguins (2-1) squaring off at WVU Coliseum has a projected final score of 70-42 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored West Virginia, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Penguins are coming off of a 54-52 loss to Western Michigan in their last game on Thursday.

Youngstown State vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Youngstown State vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: West Virginia 70, Youngstown State 42

Youngstown State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Penguins outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game last season (scoring 67.2 points per game to rank 136th in college basketball while allowing 59.5 per outing to rank 57th in college basketball) and had a +231 scoring differential overall.

In 2022-23, Youngstown State scored 65.5 points per game in Horizon play, and 67.2 overall.

In 2022-23, the Penguins scored 6.9 more points per game at home (70.2) than on the road (63.3).

In 2022-23, Youngstown State gave up 7.1 fewer points per game at home (56.4) than away (63.5).

