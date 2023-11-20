The Akron Zips (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game winning stretch when hosting the Utah State Aggies (3-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. This game is at 7:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Akron vs. Utah State Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
  • TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Akron Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Zips had a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.1% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Aggies' opponents made.
  • In games Akron shot higher than 42.3% from the field, it went 15-4 overall.
  • The Aggies ranked 96th in rebounding in college basketball, the Zips finished 147th.
  • Last year, the 74.6 points per game the Zips averaged were just 4.7 more points than the Aggies allowed (69.9).
  • When Akron put up more than 69.9 points last season, it went 16-3.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Akron Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Akron posted 79.9 points per game last year at home, which was 10.1 more points than it averaged on the road (69.8).
  • The Zips gave up 64.1 points per game last season at home, which was 5.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69.6).
  • At home, Akron averaged 2.1 more three-pointers per game (10.1) than on the road (8.0). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.3%) compared to away from home (32.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Akron Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Southern Miss W 72-54 James A. Rhodes Arena
11/14/2023 Heidelberg W 114-56 James A. Rhodes Arena
11/19/2023 Florida International W 77-71 John Gray Gymnasium
11/20/2023 Utah State - John Gray Gymnasium
11/28/2023 @ UNLV - Thomas & Mack Center
12/5/2023 Bradley - James A. Rhodes Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.