How to Watch Akron vs. Utah State on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Akron Zips (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game winning stretch when hosting the Utah State Aggies (3-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. This game is at 7:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Akron vs. Utah State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Akron Stats Insights
- Last season, the Zips had a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.1% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Aggies' opponents made.
- In games Akron shot higher than 42.3% from the field, it went 15-4 overall.
- The Aggies ranked 96th in rebounding in college basketball, the Zips finished 147th.
- Last year, the 74.6 points per game the Zips averaged were just 4.7 more points than the Aggies allowed (69.9).
- When Akron put up more than 69.9 points last season, it went 16-3.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Akron Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Akron posted 79.9 points per game last year at home, which was 10.1 more points than it averaged on the road (69.8).
- The Zips gave up 64.1 points per game last season at home, which was 5.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69.6).
- At home, Akron averaged 2.1 more three-pointers per game (10.1) than on the road (8.0). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.3%) compared to away from home (32.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Akron Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Southern Miss
|W 72-54
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|11/14/2023
|Heidelberg
|W 114-56
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|11/19/2023
|Florida International
|W 77-71
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Utah State
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/28/2023
|@ UNLV
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
|12/5/2023
|Bradley
|-
|James A. Rhodes Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.