The Akron Zips (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game winning stretch when hosting the Utah State Aggies (3-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. This game is at 7:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Akron vs. Utah State Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands TV: FloHoops

Akron Stats Insights

Last season, the Zips had a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.1% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Aggies' opponents made.

In games Akron shot higher than 42.3% from the field, it went 15-4 overall.

The Aggies ranked 96th in rebounding in college basketball, the Zips finished 147th.

Last year, the 74.6 points per game the Zips averaged were just 4.7 more points than the Aggies allowed (69.9).

When Akron put up more than 69.9 points last season, it went 16-3.

Akron Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Akron posted 79.9 points per game last year at home, which was 10.1 more points than it averaged on the road (69.8).

The Zips gave up 64.1 points per game last season at home, which was 5.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69.6).

At home, Akron averaged 2.1 more three-pointers per game (10.1) than on the road (8.0). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.3%) compared to away from home (32.8%).

Akron Upcoming Schedule