Monday's contest features the Utah State Aggies (3-1) and the Akron Zips (4-0) clashing at John Gray Gymnasium (on November 20) at 7:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-70 victory for Utah State.

The game has no line set.

Akron vs. Utah State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: George Town, Cayman Islands

George Town, Cayman Islands Venue: John Gray Gymnasium

Akron vs. Utah State Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah State 78, Akron 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Akron vs. Utah State

Computer Predicted Spread: Utah State (-7.8)

Utah State (-7.8) Computer Predicted Total: 148.0

Akron Performance Insights

With 74.6 points scored per game and 66.9 points conceded last season, Akron was 109th in the nation on offense and 79th on defense.

With 32.2 rebounds per game and 28.7 rebounds conceded, the Zips were 147th and 43rd in the country, respectively, last season.

Akron was 150th in the country in assists (13.4 per game) last year.

With 9.1 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.5% from downtown last season, the Zips were 30th and 98th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Last year, Akron was 140th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (6.9 per game) and 219th in defensive 3-point percentage (34.2%).

Last year, the Zips attempted 55.5% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 44.5% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 64.5% of the Zips' baskets were 2-pointers, and 35.5% were 3-pointers.

