Monday's contest that pits the Dayton Flyers (1-3) versus the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-4) at UD Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-68 in favor of Dayton, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 20.

The Flyers head into this matchup after a 76-60 loss to Detroit Mercy on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Dayton vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Dayton vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction

Prediction: Dayton 84, SIU-Edwardsville 68

Other A-10 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Dayton Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Flyers were outscored by 4.9 points per game last season, with a -137 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.2 points per game (174th in college basketball), and allowed 70.1 per outing (307th in college basketball).

Dayton scored 66.0 points per game last year in conference games, which was 0.8 more points per game than its season average (65.2).

The Flyers put up 69.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 63.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.8 points per contest.

Dayton allowed 71.7 points per game in home games, compared to 69.6 in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.