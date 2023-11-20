The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-4) will try to break a three-game road slide when taking on the Dayton Flyers (1-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at UD Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Dayton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Dayton vs. SIU-Edwardsville Scoring Comparison

The Cougars average only 4.9 fewer points per game (74.6) than the Flyers give up (79.5).

SIU-Edwardsville is 1-1 when it scores more than 79.5 points.

Dayton's record is 1-1 when it gives up fewer than 74.6 points.

The Flyers score 67.5 points per game, 15.5 fewer points than the 83.0 the Cougars allow.

This year the Flyers are shooting 39.6% from the field, 6.7% lower than the Cougars give up.

The Cougars' 41.2 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Flyers have given up.

