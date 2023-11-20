The Fordham Rams (2-2) go up against the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It begins at 5:45 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kent State vs. Fordham Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET

Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kent State Stats Insights

The Golden Flashes make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).

In games Kent State shoots higher than 41.1% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Golden Flashes are the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rams sit at 152nd.

The Golden Flashes put up 83.6 points per game, 17.3 more points than the 66.3 the Rams give up.

Kent State has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 66.3 points.

Kent State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Kent State put up 15.6 more points per game (83.9) than it did away from home (68.3).

The Golden Flashes allowed 65.7 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 65.2.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Kent State performed better at home last year, draining 8.5 threes per game with a 35.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 32.1% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Kent State Upcoming Schedule