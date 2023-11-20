How to Watch Kent State vs. Fordham on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Fordham Rams (2-2) go up against the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It begins at 5:45 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Kent State vs. Fordham Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Kent State Stats Insights
- The Golden Flashes make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
- In games Kent State shoots higher than 41.1% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Golden Flashes are the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rams sit at 152nd.
- The Golden Flashes put up 83.6 points per game, 17.3 more points than the 66.3 the Rams give up.
- Kent State has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 66.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Kent State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Kent State put up 15.6 more points per game (83.9) than it did away from home (68.3).
- The Golden Flashes allowed 65.7 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 65.2.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Kent State performed better at home last year, draining 8.5 threes per game with a 35.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 32.1% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kent State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Fresno State
|W 79-69
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|11/17/2023
|Hampton
|W 100-62
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/19/2023
|Missouri State
|L 56-52
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/20/2023
|Fordham
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/26/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|11/30/2023
|Shawnee State
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.