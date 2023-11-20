The Fordham Rams (2-2) face the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It starts at 5:45 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kent State vs. Fordham matchup in this article.

Kent State vs. Fordham Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kent State vs. Fordham Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kent State Moneyline Fordham Moneyline BetMGM Kent State (-6.5) 131.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kent State (-6.5) 131.5 -310 +245 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kent State vs. Fordham Betting Trends (2022-23)

Kent State won 20 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Golden Flashes games hit the over 12 out of 31 times last season.

Fordham covered 20 times in 32 games with a spread last year.

In Rams games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times.

