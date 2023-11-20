The Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1) face the East Carolina Pirates (2-1) at 1:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: FloHoops

Ohio State vs. East Carolina 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Pirates put up an average of 62.6 points per game last year, 5.8 fewer points than the 68.4 the Buckeyes gave up.

When East Carolina allowed fewer than 80.1 points last season, it went 19-9.

Last year, the Buckeyes put up 80.1 points per game, 23.4 more points than the 56.7 the Pirates allowed.

Ohio State had a 23-5 record last season when putting up more than 56.7 points.

The Buckeyes made 46.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.4 percentage points higher than the Pirates allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

The Pirates' 25.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 17.0 percentage points lower than the Buckeyes allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

