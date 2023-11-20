The Virginia Cavaliers (4-0) and the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) play in a game with no set line at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Virginia vs. Wisconsin Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia vs Wisconsin Betting Records & Stats

The Cavaliers were 12-18-0 against the spread last season.

Wisconsin won 13 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 16 times.

Virginia vs. Wisconsin Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia 67.8 133.1 60.5 124.1 128.7 Wisconsin 65.3 133.1 63.6 124.1 129.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Virginia vs Wisconsin Insights & Trends

Last year, the Cavaliers put up only 4.2 more points per game (67.8) than the Badgers gave up (63.6).

Virginia went 9-10 against the spread and 18-3 overall last season when scoring more than 63.6 points.

The Badgers put up only 4.8 more points per game last year (65.3) than the Cavaliers allowed (60.5).

Wisconsin put together an 11-10 ATS record and a 14-8 overall record last season in games it scored more than 60.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Virginia vs. Wisconsin Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia 12-18-0 15-15-0 Wisconsin 13-16-0 14-15-0

Virginia vs. Wisconsin Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Virginia Wisconsin 15-1 Home Record 11-6 6-5 Away Record 6-6 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.5 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.3 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.