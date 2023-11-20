How to Watch Wright State vs. Louisiana on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Wright State Raiders (0-3) will be trying to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Wright State vs. Louisiana Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
Wright State Stats Insights
- The Raiders' 49.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.4 percentage points higher than the Ragin' Cajuns had given up to their opponents (44.2%).
- Last season, Wright State had a 16-6 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.2% from the field.
- The Raiders were the 69th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Ragin' Cajuns finished 83rd.
- The Raiders put up an average of 79.9 points per game last year, 10.4 more points than the 69.5 the Ragin' Cajuns gave up.
- Wright State went 17-7 last season when it scored more than 69.5 points.
Wright State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Wright State scored 9.6 more points per game at home (85.1) than away (75.5).
- The Raiders gave up fewer points at home (74.3 per game) than away (74.8) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Wright State sunk fewer 3-pointers away (6.1 per game) than at home (6.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34.5%) than at home (35.6%) too.
Wright State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Colorado State
|L 105-77
|Moby Arena
|11/14/2023
|Toledo
|L 78-77
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|11/16/2023
|@ Indiana
|L 89-80
|Assembly Hall
|11/20/2023
|Louisiana
|-
|Hertz Arena
|11/29/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
