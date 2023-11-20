The Wright State Raiders (0-3) will be trying to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wright State vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Wright State Stats Insights

The Raiders' 49.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.4 percentage points higher than the Ragin' Cajuns had given up to their opponents (44.2%).

Last season, Wright State had a 16-6 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.2% from the field.

The Raiders were the 69th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Ragin' Cajuns finished 83rd.

The Raiders put up an average of 79.9 points per game last year, 10.4 more points than the 69.5 the Ragin' Cajuns gave up.

Wright State went 17-7 last season when it scored more than 69.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wright State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Wright State scored 9.6 more points per game at home (85.1) than away (75.5).

The Raiders gave up fewer points at home (74.3 per game) than away (74.8) last season.

Beyond the arc, Wright State sunk fewer 3-pointers away (6.1 per game) than at home (6.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34.5%) than at home (35.6%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wright State Upcoming Schedule