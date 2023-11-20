The Wright State Raiders (0-3) will be trying to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Wright State vs. Louisiana Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

Wright State Stats Insights

  • The Raiders' 49.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.4 percentage points higher than the Ragin' Cajuns had given up to their opponents (44.2%).
  • Last season, Wright State had a 16-6 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.2% from the field.
  • The Raiders were the 69th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Ragin' Cajuns finished 83rd.
  • The Raiders put up an average of 79.9 points per game last year, 10.4 more points than the 69.5 the Ragin' Cajuns gave up.
  • Wright State went 17-7 last season when it scored more than 69.5 points.

Wright State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Wright State scored 9.6 more points per game at home (85.1) than away (75.5).
  • The Raiders gave up fewer points at home (74.3 per game) than away (74.8) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Wright State sunk fewer 3-pointers away (6.1 per game) than at home (6.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34.5%) than at home (35.6%) too.

Wright State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Colorado State L 105-77 Moby Arena
11/14/2023 Toledo L 78-77 Wright State University Nutter Center
11/16/2023 @ Indiana L 89-80 Assembly Hall
11/20/2023 Louisiana - Hertz Arena
11/29/2023 IUPUI - Wright State University Nutter Center
12/2/2023 @ Davidson - John M. Belk Arena

