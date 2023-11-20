Wright State vs. Louisiana Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - November 20
Monday's game features the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-1) and the Wright State Raiders (0-3) clashing at Hertz Arena (on November 20) at 5:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 83-76 win for Louisiana.
There is no line set for the game.
Wright State vs. Louisiana Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: Estero, Florida
- Venue: Hertz Arena
Wright State vs. Louisiana Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisiana 83, Wright State 76
Spread & Total Prediction for Wright State vs. Louisiana
- Computer Predicted Spread: Louisiana (-6.4)
- Computer Predicted Total: 159.1
Wright State Performance Insights
- Offensively, Wright State was the 19th-best team in the country (79.9 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 282nd (73.7 points conceded per game).
- Last season, the Raiders were 69th in the nation in rebounds (33.6 per game) and 231st in rebounds allowed (31.9).
- Last season Wright State was ranked 49th in the country in assists with 15.0 per game.
- Last year, the Raiders were 299th in college basketball in 3-point makes (6.2 per game) and 92nd in 3-point percentage (35.7%).
- Last season, Wright State was 263rd in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (7.9 per game) and 112th in defensive 3-point percentage (32.8%).
- Wright State took 27.6% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last year, and 72.4% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 19.9% of Wright State's baskets were 3-pointers, and 80.1% were 2-pointers.
