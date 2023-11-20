Monday's game features the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-1) and the Wright State Raiders (0-3) clashing at Hertz Arena (on November 20) at 5:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 83-76 win for Louisiana.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wright State vs. Louisiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Estero, Florida

Estero, Florida Venue: Hertz Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wright State vs. Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana 83, Wright State 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Wright State vs. Louisiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Louisiana (-6.4)

Louisiana (-6.4) Computer Predicted Total: 159.1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Wright State Performance Insights

Offensively, Wright State was the 19th-best team in the country (79.9 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 282nd (73.7 points conceded per game).

Last season, the Raiders were 69th in the nation in rebounds (33.6 per game) and 231st in rebounds allowed (31.9).

Last season Wright State was ranked 49th in the country in assists with 15.0 per game.

Last year, the Raiders were 299th in college basketball in 3-point makes (6.2 per game) and 92nd in 3-point percentage (35.7%).

Last season, Wright State was 263rd in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (7.9 per game) and 112th in defensive 3-point percentage (32.8%).

Wright State took 27.6% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last year, and 72.4% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 19.9% of Wright State's baskets were 3-pointers, and 80.1% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.