The Akron Zips (4-1) go up against the Drake Bulldogs (3-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Akron vs. Drake Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands TV: FloHoops

Akron Stats Insights

The Zips have shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points below the 50.9% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

The Zips are the 179th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 297th.

The Zips' 81.2 points per game are only 4.7 more points than the 76.5 the Bulldogs give up.

Akron has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 76.5 points.

Akron Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Akron scored 79.9 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 away.

At home, the Zips gave up 64.1 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than they allowed away (69.6).

Akron drained more 3-pointers at home (10.1 per game) than away (8.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than on the road (32.8%).

Akron Upcoming Schedule