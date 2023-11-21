The Akron Zips (4-1) go up against the Drake Bulldogs (3-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Akron vs. Drake Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
  • TV: FloHoops

Akron Stats Insights

  • The Zips have shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points below the 50.9% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
  • The Zips are the 179th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 297th.
  • The Zips' 81.2 points per game are only 4.7 more points than the 76.5 the Bulldogs give up.
  • Akron has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 76.5 points.

Akron Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Akron scored 79.9 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 away.
  • At home, the Zips gave up 64.1 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than they allowed away (69.6).
  • Akron drained more 3-pointers at home (10.1 per game) than away (8.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than on the road (32.8%).

Akron Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Heidelberg W 114-56 James A. Rhodes Arena
11/19/2023 Florida International W 77-71 John Gray Gymnasium
11/20/2023 Utah State L 65-62 John Gray Gymnasium
11/21/2023 Drake - John Gray Gymnasium
11/28/2023 @ UNLV - Thomas & Mack Center
12/5/2023 Bradley - James A. Rhodes Arena

