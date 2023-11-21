How to Watch Akron vs. Drake on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Akron Zips (4-1) go up against the Drake Bulldogs (3-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Akron vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
- TV: FloHoops
Akron Stats Insights
- The Zips have shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points below the 50.9% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
- The Zips are the 179th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 297th.
- The Zips' 81.2 points per game are only 4.7 more points than the 76.5 the Bulldogs give up.
- Akron has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 76.5 points.
Akron Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Akron scored 79.9 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 away.
- At home, the Zips gave up 64.1 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than they allowed away (69.6).
- Akron drained more 3-pointers at home (10.1 per game) than away (8.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than on the road (32.8%).
Akron Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Heidelberg
|W 114-56
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|11/19/2023
|Florida International
|W 77-71
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Utah State
|L 65-62
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/21/2023
|Drake
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/28/2023
|@ UNLV
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
|12/5/2023
|Bradley
|-
|James A. Rhodes Arena
