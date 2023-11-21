Tuesday's contest at John Gray Gymnasium has the Drake Bulldogs (3-1) going head to head against the Akron Zips (4-1) at 5:00 PM ET on November 21. Our computer prediction projects a 78-71 victory for Drake.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Akron vs. Drake Game Info & Odds

Akron vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 78, Akron 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Akron vs. Drake

Computer Predicted Spread: Drake (-6.8)

Drake (-6.8) Computer Predicted Total: 149.1

Akron Performance Insights

The Zips outscore opponents by 17 points per game (scoring 81.2 points per game to rank 90th in college basketball while giving up 64.2 per outing to rank 77th in college basketball) and have a +85 scoring differential overall.

Akron wins the rebound battle by 7.6 boards on average. It collects 33.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 179th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 26.2 per outing.

Akron connects on 11 three-pointers per game (11th in college basketball) while shooting 36.9% from deep (80th in college basketball). It is making 4.8 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.2 per game while shooting 33.3%.

The Zips put up 103.2 points per 100 possessions (65th in college basketball), while giving up 81.6 points per 100 possessions (78th in college basketball).

Akron has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 12.6 per game (218th in college basketball action) while forcing 14 (100th in college basketball).

