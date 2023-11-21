The Akron Zips (4-1) play the Drake Bulldogs (3-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 airing on FloHoops.

Akron vs. Drake Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Akron Players to Watch

Enrique Freeman: 17.6 PTS, 13.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

17.6 PTS, 13.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK Mikal Dawson: 12.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Nate Johnson: 8.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Greg Tribble: 8.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Sammy Hunter: 11.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Drake Top Players (2022-23)

Tucker DeVries: 18.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Roman Penn: 12.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Darnell Brodie: 9.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK Garrett Sturtz: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK D.J. Wilkins: 8.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Akron vs. Drake Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Akron Rank Akron AVG Drake AVG Drake Rank 109th 74.6 Points Scored 74.8 101st 79th 66.9 Points Allowed 63.9 33rd 147th 32.2 Rebounds 33.5 74th 189th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 7.1 292nd 30th 9.1 3pt Made 7.9 112th 150th 13.4 Assists 13.7 128th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 9.8 22nd

