Akron vs. Drake November 21 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Akron Zips (4-1) play the Drake Bulldogs (3-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 airing on FloHoops.
Akron vs. Drake Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Akron Players to Watch
- Enrique Freeman: 17.6 PTS, 13.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Mikal Dawson: 12.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nate Johnson: 8.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Greg Tribble: 8.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sammy Hunter: 11.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Drake Top Players (2022-23)
- Tucker DeVries: 18.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Roman Penn: 12.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Darnell Brodie: 9.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Garrett Sturtz: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- D.J. Wilkins: 8.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Akron vs. Drake Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Akron Rank
|Akron AVG
|Drake AVG
|Drake Rank
|109th
|74.6
|Points Scored
|74.8
|101st
|79th
|66.9
|Points Allowed
|63.9
|33rd
|147th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|33.5
|74th
|189th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|7.1
|292nd
|30th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|150th
|13.4
|Assists
|13.7
|128th
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|9.8
|22nd
