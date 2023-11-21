The Akron Zips (4-1) are only 1.5-point underdogs against the Drake Bulldogs (3-1) at John Gray Gymnasium on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The game tips at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup's point total is 140.5.

Akron vs. Drake Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: George Town, Cayman Islands

George Town, Cayman Islands Venue: John Gray Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Drake -1.5 140.5

Zips Betting Records & Stats

Akron and its opponents have combined to score more than 140.5 points twice this season.

The average total for Akron's games this season has been 145.4, 4.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Akron are 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

Akron came away victorious in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Zips have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +105 odds on them winning this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Akron has a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Akron vs. Drake Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 140.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 140.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Drake 14 43.8% 74.8 149.4 63.9 130.8 138.6 Akron 16 57.1% 74.6 149.4 66.9 130.8 138.7

Additional Akron Insights & Trends

The Zips' 81.2 points per game are just 4.7 more points than the 76.5 the Bulldogs give up.

Akron is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when it scores more than 76.5 points.

Akron vs. Drake Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Drake 15-17-0 14-14 14-18-0 Akron 11-17-0 2-8 14-14-0

Akron vs. Drake Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Drake Akron 14-1 Home Record 15-1 6-6 Away Record 5-6 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.8 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

