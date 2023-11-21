Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Auglaize County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Auglaize County, Ohio, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Auglaize County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Waynesfield-Goshen High School at Fort Jennings High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Fort Jennings, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
