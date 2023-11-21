MAC foes meet when the Bowling Green Falcons (6-5) and the Western Michigan Broncos (4-7) square off on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Waldo Stadium.

Bowling Green ranks 107th in total offense (324.9 yards per game) and 37th in total defense (336.4 yards allowed per game) this year. Western Michigan ranks 80th in points per game (24.9), but it has been less productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 24th-worst in the FBS with 31.5 points allowed per contest.

We dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on ESPNU.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan Venue: Waldo Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan Key Statistics

Bowling Green Western Michigan 324.9 (107th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374.2 (75th) 336.4 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.5 (92nd) 143.1 (88th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 155 (68th) 181.8 (111th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 219.2 (77th) 18 (94th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (21st) 25 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (53rd)

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has 1,492 passing yards for Bowling Green, completing 60.2% of his passes and throwing nine touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Terion Stewart has 762 rushing yards on 125 carries with eight touchdowns.

Taron Keith has 324 yards (29.5 per game) on 53 carries with three touchdowns, while also hauling in 440 yards in the passing game (on 42 catches), finding the end zone three times through the air.

Harold Fannin's team-leading 474 yards as a receiver have come on 31 catches (out of 42 targets) with six touchdowns.

Odieu Hiliare has been the target of 55 passes and compiled 31 catches for 338 yards, an average of 30.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Hayden Wolff leads Western Michigan with 1,382 yards on 131-of-199 passing with eight touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Jalen Buckley has run for 912 yards on 171 carries so far this year while scoring nine times on the ground.

Zahir Abdus-Salaam has rushed for 427 yards on 113 carries with five touchdowns.

Kenneth Womack has racked up 647 receiving yards on 68 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Leroy Thomas has racked up 371 receiving yards (33.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 33 receptions.

Anthony Sambucci has racked up 315 reciving yards (28.6 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Bowling Green or Western Michigan gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.