MAC play features the Bowling Green Falcons (6-5) and the Western Michigan Broncos (4-7) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Waldo Stadium. The betting information predicts a close game, with the Falcons favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan matchup.

Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Venue: Waldo Stadium

Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bowling Green Moneyline Western Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Bowling Green (-1.5) 54.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Bowling Green (-1.5) 53.5 -115 -104 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan Betting Trends

Bowling Green has covered six times in 10 chances against the spread this season.

The Falcons have been favored by 1.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Western Michigan is 7-4-0 ATS this year.

The Broncos have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

Bowling Green 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

