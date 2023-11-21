Oddsmakers project a competitive game when the Bowling Green Falcons (6-5) visit the Western Michigan Broncos (4-7) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 in a matchup between MAC opponents at Waldo Stadium. Bowling Green is favored by 1.5 points. The game's point total is 54.5.

Bowling Green is compiling 25.6 points per game on offense (78th in the FBS), and ranks 59th defensively with 24.7 points allowed per game. Western Michigan has not been getting things done defensively, ranking 24th-worst with 31.5 points given up per game. It has been better offensively, putting up 24.9 points per contest (80th-ranked).

Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Game Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan Venue: Waldo Stadium

Waldo Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

Bowling Green vs Western Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bowling Green -1.5 -110 -110 54.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Bowling Green Recent Performance

The Falcons have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three contests, producing 387 total yards per game over that stretch (-48-worst). They've been more successful defensively, giving up 352 total yards per game (64th).

Despite having the 44th-ranked scoring offense over the last three games (34.7 points per game), the Falcons rank 20th-worst in scoring defense over that time frame (24 points conceded per game).

Although Bowling Green ranks 12th-worst in pass defense over the last three contests (209.7 passing yards allowed), it has been more competent on offense with 257.3 passing yards per game (67th-ranked).

With 129.7 rushing yards per game on offense (-34-worst) and 142.3 rushing yards per game allowed on defense (19th-worst) over the last three contests, the Falcons have been playing poorly on both sides of the ball recently.

The Falcons have covered the spread twice and are 2-1 overall in their last three games.

In its past three games, Bowling Green has hit the over.

Bowling Green Betting Records & Stats

Bowling Green's ATS record is 6-4-0 this season.

The Falcons have been favored by 1.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Bowling Green games with a set total have hit the over seven times this season (70%).

Bowling Green has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Bowling Green has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Falcons a 0.0% chance to win.

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has thrown for 1,492 yards (135.6 ypg) to lead Bowling Green, completing 60.2% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season.

Terion Stewart has carried the ball 125 times for a team-high 762 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times.

This season, Taron Keith has carried the ball 53 times for 324 yards (29.5 per game) and three touchdowns, while also racking up 440 yards through the air with three touchdowns.

Harold Fannin's leads his squad with 474 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 31 receptions (out of 42 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Odieu Hiliare's 31 catches are good enough for 338 yards and two touchdowns.

Cashius Howell has collected 9.5 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up eight TFL and 21 tackles.

Bowling Green's leading tackler, Darren Anders, has 75 tackles, eight TFL, and 4.5 sacks this year.

Jalen Huskey has a team-high four interceptions to go along with 44 tackles and six passes defended.

