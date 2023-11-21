The Bowling Green Falcons should win their matchup versus the Western Michigan Broncos at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, November 21, according to our computer model. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Bowling Green (-1.5) Toss Up (52.5) Bowling Green 30, Western Michigan 23

Bowling Green Betting Info (2023)

The Falcons have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the spread, the Falcons are 6-4-0 this season.

In games it has played as 1.5-point favorites or more, Bowling Green has an ATS record of 2-1.

This season, seven of the Falcons' 10 games have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 52.5 points, 7.4 higher than the average total in Bowling Green games this season.

Western Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The Broncos have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Broncos' ATS record is 7-4-0 this year.

In games this season in which they were an underdog by 1.5 points or more, the Broncos have a 3-4 record against the spread.

Seven of the Broncos' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (63.6%).

Western Michigan games this season have averaged an over/under of 52.4 points, 0.1 less than the point total in this matchup.

Falcons vs. Broncos 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Bowling Green 25.6 24.7 28.2 24 23.5 25.3 Western Michigan 24.9 31.5 34 25.8 19.7 34.9

